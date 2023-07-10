“We ready for what’s next” – Rasmus Hojlund’s trainer appears to drop transfer hint amid Manchester United interest

Rasmus Hojlund's trainer, ENERGETICX, posted a hint on Instagram amid Manchester United's interest. Hojlund has been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils in the summer.

The Dane was a key player for Atalanta this past season. He scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 34 matches across competitions for the Serie A club.

United's sporting director, John Murtough, has reportedly had several video calls with Hojlund as he wants to convince the player to pursue a move to Old Trafford.

Amidst the rumors, ENERGETICX posted a video on their social media page, captioning it:

"We are ready for what's next."

Rasmus Hojlund's trainer's Instagram story

Manchester United fans might get excited to see this. The club is keen to add a new striker to their ranks.

Wout Weghorst has already returned to Burnley upon the expiration of his loan spell. Hojlund is one of the club's top transfer targets this summer.

Mark Goldbridge provided an honest verdict on Mason Mount joining Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Mason Mount completed a move from Chelsea to Manchester United in the summer. The Englishman joined the Red Devils for a fee of £60 million. Mount's arrival has made fans excited.

Mark Goldbridge, however, doesn't think that Mount is going to take the club to another level.

Speaking about the attacking midfielder's transfer and the expectations placed on the player, Goldbridge wrote in his talkSPORT column:

"I don't think any fan is thinking, ‘Wow. Mason Mount's the player that's going to take us to the next level' - but it’s a start after a difficult summer so far."

He added:

"I'll admit, I was shocked when we got linked to Mount in the back end of May, because I just didn't think that anybody who watched Man United last season would go, ‘yeah, our priority signing is an upgrade on Christian Eriksen’."

Mount, however, is a Premier League-proven player, and it's hard to deny that he is technically elite. While his form has been questionable in recent seasons, Mount can prove to be a world-beater under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

