"We were really close" - Neymar confirms he was close to joining FIFA Club World Cup side before U-turn 

Santos striker Neymar has admitted that he was close to joining Fluminese - who are in action at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month.

Having ended an injury-riddled stint at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal earlier this year, Neymar returned to his former club at the start of the month but hasn't quite hit the ground running.

In 12 games across competitions, the former Barcelona man has struck and assisted thrice apiece. All six goal contributions have come in the 2025 Campeonato Paulista, where Santos are 15th in the standings, winning just thrice in 12 games.

Amid speculation about his future, Neymar said (as per Reddit) that he was close to joining Santos' domestic rivals but decided to stay put.

"I almost went to the Club World Cup. There were talks with Fluminense, and we were really close, but I decided to stay training a bit more. I’m fully recovered physically, but I need to be stronger to be back in the field.”

Since arriving from reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023, Neymar played just seven times across competitions, bagging a lone goal and three assists, following a decade in European football.

"I see an interested market" - Neymar's father on his son's future

Former Barcelona striker Neymar

Neymar has struggled for game time since leaving PSG, as is evident in his limited appearances for Al-Hilal and Santos, since the summer of 2023. That's largely due to an ACL injury he suffered on international duty, keeping him out of action for nearly a year.

With his Santos future uncertain, Neymar could be headed back to Europe. That was suggested by his father, Neymar da Silva Santos, who's also his agent. Neymar Sr. said (as per Real Madrid Confidencial):

"I see an interested market. This week we're going to Miami to talk with clubs. We have to listen to them and decide what we're going to do. There are also European clubs competing in the Champions League."

About the 33-year-old's World Cup aspirations, Neymar Sr added:

"He's not looking for comparisons with Messi. He wants to win the World Cup, for himself, for Brazil, for his fans. Everything is in place for it to work. The team is charming. I see Neymar with Vinicius, Rodrygo, Raphinha."

Neymar is yet to win a senior title with his national team, having lost the 2021 Copa America final to Lionel Messi's Argentina at home.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More