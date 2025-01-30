"We really have an empty squad", "Go and win" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr name XI to face Al-Raed

Al-Nassr fans on social media have expressed their reactions to the team's starting XI for their clash against Al-Raed. The two sides are set to face off in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Thursday (January 30) evening.

Prior to the clash, Al-Nassr and Al-Raed sit in the fourth and fifteenth positions, respectively, on the league table. The Knights of Najd have amassed 35 points after 17 league games, while their counterparts have garnered 14 points after the same number of games.

Stefano Pioli's men are currently eight points adrift of league leaders Al-Hilal, who have also played 17 league games.

The lineup for the clash has been released, and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will once again lead the line for his side.

However, some notable players like Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Salem Al-Najdi, and Saad Haqawi were omitted from the matchday squad.

The decision by Pioli to exclude the abovementioned players from the matchday surprised fans and they took to X (formerly Twitter) to give their opinions on the lineup. An X user wrote:

''No Nadji, NO Ghareeb, No HAQAWI, we really have an empty squad.''

Another tweeted:

''Go and win.''

''Al Nassr dey play game everyday, Saudi League got the GOAT and decided to make use of every second lmao'' @the_marcoli_boy added

Can Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr still win the Saudi Pro League title race?

Al-Nassr will continue their chase for their first Saudi Pro League title since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in 2023.

They last won the league title in the 2018/19 season but have been runners-up thrice in the subsequent seasons. They finished in the second position behind winners Al-Hilal last season and could miss out on the coveted trophy again this year.

While there is half the season left to play still, an eight-point gap could prove unsurmountable for Al-Nassr. League leaders Al-Hilal have dropped points in just three matches this season and look set to retain their title.

