"We had a really good understanding" - Wayne Rooney snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and names ex-Manchester United star as favourite strike partner

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and named Carlos Tevez as his favorite strike partner. He claimed that they were on the same level and had a great understanding on the pitch.

Ad

Rooney said to BBC Sports that they both worked hard on the pitch and added that they were similar in many ways. He went on to say that he was excited from the moment Manchester United signed him and said:

"I was really excited when we signed him. We were similar in ways how we played - both worked hard and could both play as a nine, both play off the forward as well. We had a really good understanding and chemistry on the pitch, off the pitch. I used to pick him up to take him to the airport before Champions League games. It was interesting actually because we couldn't really have a conversation. I think his English was better than he let on."

Ad

Trending

"He's a player you'd always want on your team and he scored some great goals for us, at big moments for us as well. Two years at Manchester United - two league titles, the Champions League... he was a massive part of that. I think Carlos was my favourite strike partner to play alongside. Most defenders we played actually hated playing against the two of us and we could feel that. We knew we were nasty as well."

Ad

Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez played 61 matches together and combined for 10 goals. The Manchester United legend played 205 matches with Cristiano Ronaldo, and they combined for 26 goals.

Wayne Rooney gutted Manchester United star did not reject Manchester City like Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney has admitted that he was gutted to see Carlos Tevez leave Manchester United. He said that the move to Manchester City was tough to take as the derby rivals were building a title-challenging squad and told BBC Sports:

Ad

"When Carlos moved to Man City, I was gutted to be honest and I'm pretty sure Carlos wanted to stay at Manchester United. At the time, City were trying to build, become competitive and win titles. I knew that he'd be a massive part of that because of the ability he has and I think we saw that when he went there."

Cristiano Ronaldo came close to joining Manchester City in 2022 but ended up snubbing the move at the end. He moved back to Manchester United after talks with Sir Alex Ferguson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More