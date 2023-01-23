"We really wanted to beat them for the fans" - Bukayo Saka reacts to win over Manchester United and evaluates Arsenal's Premier League title hopes

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has played down talk of the Gunners winning the Premier League following their 3-2 victory over Manchester United.

Arsenal locked horns with Manchester United in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium today (Sunday, January 22). They went into the match looking to exact revenge over the Red Devils, who are the only side to have beaten them this season.

The Gunners made a poor start to the game and saw Marcus Rashford put the visitors in front in the 17th minute. Eddie Nketiah, though, netted an equalizer for Mikel Arteta's side seven minutes later.

Saka then gave the north London giants the lead just eight minutes into the second half. However, Lisandro Martinez brought the game back to square one with a headed goal six minutes later.

It appeared the teams would have to share the spoils as the scoreline read 2-2 as the match neared an end. Nketiah, though, earned the north London giants the victory by grabbing a late winner.

Speaking after the game, Saka expressed his delight at having helped Arsenal beat Manchester United. He also heaped praise on the character his teammates showed to earn the win after initially going behind. He told Sky Sports [via BBC Sport]:

"You can see how much it means to everyone. They're the only team that have beaten us this season so we really wanted to beat them for the fans."

"We know how important this win is for us. It wasn't easy and it definitely wasn't our best start to the game but we showed a lot of character to come back and get the win."

However, Saka explained that it is too early for Arsenal to start thinking about winning the title. He said:

"That's really significant. It's something we can be proud of but we have to stay humble. It's only halfway through the season and things can change very quickly."

"But if we keep playing like we have then we'll be in a good place at the end of the season, we just have to keep it up."

Manchester United fall 11 points behind Arsenal

While Saka played down talk of winning the title, Arsenal notably sit atop the table with 50 points from 19 matches. They enjoy a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and have a game in hand.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have fallen 11 points behind the London giants. They are placed fourth in the standings with 39 points, having won 12, drawn three and lost five of their 20 games so far.

