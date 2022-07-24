"We received some offers" - Joan Laporta says Barcelona need to 'clarify some aspects' of 25-year-old's future

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that they will have to 'clarify certain aspects' of Frenkie de Jong's situation before deciding his future.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Manchester United for some time now despite the player's desire to stay on with the Catalans.

He has another four years on his contract with Barcelona, whom multiple reports suggest are keen to sell him as it would help the cash-strapped side raise funds.

However, Laporta has a differing view of his situation, insisting that he's wanted by the club despite outside interests, but has a few things to clarify first.

Speaking to journalist Caro De Las Salas, the 60-year-old said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Frenkie de Jong is our player, we really like him. We received some offers for Frenkie but we didn't accept as of now, as we want to talk with him and know exactly what he wants.

"We need to clarify some aspects of his situation."

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough were in Barcelona last week for discussions, which showed the Premier League side persisting on a transfer.

However, there's been no breakthrough in the saga yet, and De Jong has since gone on a pre-season tour with the Blaugrana in the United States.

Expect transfer speculations to go on for some time.

Barcelona making waves on the US tour

Barcelona beat El Clasico rivals Real Madrid 1-0 in Las Vegas on Saturday, which came on the back of a 6-0 win over Inter Miami last week.

The Catalans have looked solid on both occasions, exhibiting strong attacking flair while running a taut ship in defense.

New signings are also settling in perfectly, with Raphinha netting once in both matches and Robert Lewandowski making a promising debut in the Clasico.

Despite their poor financial conditions, Barca made a slew of marquee signings this summer, and there are signs that it could pay off.

The La Liga giants have been catastrophic in the last few seasons, but if the new squad delivers on the promise they've shown in the pre-season, titles could start flowing into Camp Nou once more.

