"We can't reduce this team to Messi and ten donkeys" - Pascal Dupraz fires warning to France ahead of FIFA World Cup final against Argentina

French manager Pascal Dupraz has warned France against taking Lionel Messi's Argentina lightly in their 2022 FIFA World Cup final today, December 18.

Argentina and France will lock horns with each other for the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar today. Having produced scintillating performances throughout the tournament, both teams will feel deserving of the trophy.

La Albiceleste, led by Messi, bounced back remarkably after suffering a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opener. They beat the likes of Poland, the Netherlands, and Croatia on the road to the final.

Didier Deschamps and company, on the other hand, came into the competition looking to defend their title. They have staked their claim to winning the FIFA World Cup, earning impressive wins over England and Morocco.

Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele have all stepped up for Les Bleus this year. Meanwhile, Messi has arguably been doing all the heavy lifting for Lionel Scaloni's side.

Dupraz, though, has explained that France cannot take the rest of the Argentina players lightly. The former Saint-Etienne manager insisted that Messi and Co. know how to work within their limitations. He said on French radio station RMC:

“They are exemplary in terms of aggression. They are within their framework and do what they know how to do. But we can't reduce this team to Messi and ten donkeys"

It now remains to be seen if the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar can fire La Albiceleste to FIFA World Cup glory today.

Argentina captain Messi is in fine form ahead of France clash

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in red-hot form for Argentina this FIFA World Cup. His contributions have been pivotal to Scaloni's side making their way into the final of the competition.

The 35-year-old has found the back of the net five times in six matches so far in Qatar. He is the joint-top scorer of the tournament, alongside PSG teammate Mbappe, and is well-placed to win the Golden Boot.

The former Barcelona superstar has also provided three assists for his teammates at the FIFA World Cup. He is thus also a strong candidate to bag the Golden Ball in Qatar.

The forward, though, will be focused on leading his nation to World Cup glory today. He will be determined to finally get his hands on the trophy that has evaded him so far in his illustrious career.

France, though, have set their hearts on defending their title and thwarting Argentina's plans. It is only a matter of time before we find out who will emerge victorious in Qatar.

