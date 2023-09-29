"We are above all relieved that everything ended well" - OGC Nice release statement after Alexis Beka Beka was rescued after alleged suicide attempt

OGC Nice midfielder Alexis Beka Beka has been safely rescued after a tense situation that saw him threatening to jump from the Magnan viaduct in Nice. The club have recently released a statement regarding the player, openly showing him support.

Emergency services, military personnel, and firemen converged on the scene, and were complemented by the presence of the club's psychologist, who participated in the negotiation efforts. The situation also necessitated the involvement of the motorway gendarmerie platoon, who had to manage the traffic on the motorway.

According to Marca, the incident has been linked to personal issues concerning a romantic breakup. The report revealed that the viaduct from which he had threatened to jump is approximately 100 meters high, necessitating police presence beneath the structure. Alexis Beka Beka has since been helped away from the scene, and is currently safe.

In a prompt response to this event, OGC Nice have taken decisive measures to support Beka Beka. Canceling all scheduled media events, they have set up a crisis unit to handle the aftermath of the incident. Their official statement, (via Eurofoot) expressed relief:

"We are above all relieved that everything ended well today for Alexis. It was taken care of. We will continue to respect medical confidentiality and we ask everyone to do the same and respect their privacy. We support him."

OGC Nice cancel pre-match press conference following Alexis Beka Beka incident

In the wake of the incident involving midfielder Alexis Beka Beka, OGC Nice have canceled head coach Francesco Farioli's planned press conference on Friday (September 30). Originally slated to discuss the club's forthcoming match against Brest on October 1, the gravity of the situation has impacted the club's immediate activities.

The decision was revealed in a report by Foot Mercato, highlighting how the off-field crisis has spilled over into the club's pre-match preparations. They have decided to proceed with their training sessions, albeit under a media blackout, and have postponed an originally planned press conference.

Nice, currently in stellar form, are second in the Ligue 1 standings after winning three and drawing as many of their opening six games. They are trailing the league leaders, Brest, by just one point and are clear of third-placed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by the same margin.

Alexis Beka Beka, despite his inactivity this season, made a considerable impact in his debut season last year. After transferring from Lokomotiv Moscow for €12 million in 2022, he participated in 22 matches for the French outfit.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, helplines are available. If you live in India, you can contact the Sneha Suicide Prevention Helpline or call +914424640050.