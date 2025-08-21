"We rely on how Leo feels" - Inter Miami assistant coach reveals why Lionel Messi missed Tigres clash as Javier Mascherano gets sent off

Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales revealed the reason behind the absence of Lionel Messi from the Leagues Cup game against Tigres as he took on press duties. The assistant coach of the Herons helped oversee a 2-1 win for his side, leading them into the semi-finals of the competition.

Captain Messi was not listed for the Herons after coach Javier Mascherano had revealed ahead of the game that his participation was doubtful due to injury. Speaking to the press after the game, Morales explained that the coaching crew relied on information provided by the superstar to determine his participation, and that he did not feel well enough to play.

"Everyone talked with Leo, we’re always present. We rely on how Leo feels, and it wasn’t the best. We preferred not to take risks, not to go backward in his recovery, and to play it safe by not having him in the match", he said via GOAL.

Lionel Messi had some apparent discomfort when he featured as a substitute for the Herons in their MLS clash against Los Angeles Galaxy earlier this week. The 38-year-old had gone straight down the tunnel after scoring and assisting in the second half, his first taste of football in around two weeks. He had suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the Leagues Cup campaign that saw him miss two games before his return was also marred by injury.

Inter Miami had to deal with the absence of not just their captain, but also their coach Mascherano in the game against Tigres. The former Argentina U-20 coach received his marching orders in the first half, leading his side to play 45 minutes under the tutelage of Morales and other assistants.

Luis Suarez stars for Inter Miami in Lionel Messi's absence, sends club to Leagues Cup semis

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez was the hero for the Herons as he led them to a 2-1 win over Liga MX outfit Tigres in the quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup. The 38-year-old scored a brace for his side as captain Lionel Messi sat out through injury at the Chase Stadium.

Suarez opened the scoring for Inter Miami in the 23rd minute after his side were awarded a penalty following a handball in the penalty area. The Herons were pegged back in the 67th minute, when Argentina international Angel Correa fired Tigres back level with a fine effort.

Javier Mascherano's side were awarded another penalty for a second handball, with Suarez once again finding the net in the 89th minute to give them the win. The Uruguayan striker has now scored 13 goals for the side this year, leading them one step closer to silverware in Lionel Messi's absence.

