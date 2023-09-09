“We remain invincible” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends emphatic message after Portugal’s 1-0 win over Slovakia 

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on his social media after Portugal's 1-0 win over Slovakia in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday, September 8.

A Selecao put in another solid display in the Qualifiers to beat Slovakia at the Národný futbalový štadión on Friday. Bruno Fernandes' excellent finish just two minutes before half-time was enough to secure three points for Portugal.

Roberto Martinez's side had multiple other chances to extend their lead but failed to do so. They had 57% possession and 12 attempts on goal with seven being on target.

Slovakia put some pressure on Portugal's defense towards the end but couldn't convert from one of their 10 attempts on goal with two being on target.

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on his Instagram account, writing:

"Very important win in a tough game! We remain invincible! 👏🏼 Let's go @portugal 💪🏼🇵🇹 #vesteabandeira"

Portugal have been formidable in the Euro qualifying campaign so far, winning all five of their games, and scoring 15 goals without reply. They will next face Luxembourg on Monday, September 11.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, won't feature in that game due to suspension after he picked up a yellow card for a late tackle on Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Cristiano Ronaldo brings an end to his rivalry with Lionel Messi

The last 15 years or so have seen Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi compete against each other at the highest level in football. They pushed each other throughout their careers and are widely regarded as two of the greatest players of all time.

With both players now in the twilight of their careers and having left European football, Ronaldo recently spoke about their rivalry. The 38-year-old insisted that while their legacy will remain untouched, the rivalry is over now. He said (via Sport Bible):

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing."

He added:

"He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I."

"The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Ronaldo and Messi have won 12 Ballons d'Or between them with the latter winning seven. They have scored over 1600 goals for club and country, winning almost every trophy available.