"We remain strong" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after starring for Portugal in 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was delighted with his team's 5-0 domination of Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday (October 16) night.

Ronaldo was at the double for Roberto Martinez's men who romped to victory. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, and Joao Felix were also on target as Selecao made it eight wins from eight games in Group J.

The Al-Nassr superstar took to X (formerly Twitter) following Portugal's mauling of Bosnia. He saluted his teammates who clinched the top spot in their group:

"Another victory and a good game from the whole team! First place in the group guaranteed! We remain strong!"

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo took his international tally to 127 goals and 45 assists in 203 caps. He's international football's all-time leading goalscorer and will likely lead his national team into the European Championships in Germany next year.

It may be the last time he plays at the international tournament and he will be eager to lift the trophy for a second time. Portugal are certainly heading into the competition in superb form.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will now turn his attention to club football with Al-Nassr. He's been in excellent form for the Saudi Pro League giants this season, bagging 11 goals and six assists in 11 games across competitions.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo moves ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as 2023's current top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo can't stop scoring at the minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Bosnia took him to 40 goals in 2023. It means the Portugal icon is the leading goalscorer throughout world football.

The Al-Nassr superstar has moved ahead of Manchester City's prolific frontman Erling Haaland. The Norweigan star sits on 39 goals for both club and country.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is in third with 35 goals. Ronaldo is still proving to be world football's most dangerous goalscorer at the age of 38.

The 2016 European champion admitted earlier this week that he was eyeing scoring 900 goals and isn't ruling out hitting 1000. He currently sits on 853 goals for club and country (via Marca):

"It's going to be pretty tough, but it's about seeing how I am mentally, my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them? We'll see, they are small stages. Until I get to 1,000, first I have to get to 900. I think I'll get there," he said."

The Portugal skipper will look to continue his goalscoring form when he's back in action with Al-Nassr this weekend. Luis Castro's men face Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (October 21).