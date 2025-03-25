"We have to remember the image of Messi and Neymar" - Lionel Scaloni responds to Raphinha's comments ahead of Argentina v Brazil

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has used Lionel Messi and Neymar as examples in his response to comments made by Brazil star Raphinha ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The pair of South American giants are set to slug it out on Tuesday as part of their bid to reach the Mundial next year.

Raphinha was on target for the Selecao in their win over Colombia last week and was bullish ahead of the game against Argentina, using swear words when talking about it. When asked about the comments in his pre-match press conference, Scaloni preferred to avoid the drama of a war of words. The Argentina boss pointed out that it is just a football match, citing the image of Neymar and Messi after the 2021 Copa America final as his reference.

"I didn’t go deep into the statements made by the Brazilian players. It’s always an important match, but at the end of the day, it’s just football. We have to remember the image of Messi and Neymar, that’s what we should focus on, them being together and being friends.”

Neymar and Messi sat side by side after the latter led Argentina to victory over Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final at the Maracana. The pair appeared to share some jokes at the time, as the Brazilian forward appeared to laugh while they spoke.

Both superstars are unavailable for the game on Tuesday despite being named in their respective national team squads this month. They will watch from their respective bases when their countries lock horns in Buenos Aires.

Lionel Messi, Neymar headline list of stars missing from Argentina-Brazil clash

Argentina and Brazil are set to meet for a second time in the qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having last met in November 2023. The world champions claimed a 1-0 win, with Nicolas Otamendi scoring the winner. Lionel Messi was in action for La Albiceleste, but Neymar did not feature for Brazil due to injury.

In the game billed to take place in Buenos Aires, both sides will miss key players, including their respective record goalscorers. Brazil goalkeeper Alisson is unavailable for the game due to a head injury suffered against Colombia last time around, with Gerson also picking up an injury. Ederson, Bruno Guimaraes, and Gabriel Magalhaes are unavailable for various reasons as well.

For Argentina, Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez are out injured, while Nico Gonzalez is suspended, having received a red card against Uruguay. Both sides won their first games of this month's window and will look to end on a high.

