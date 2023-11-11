“We have to renew our photos friend” - Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo hints at desire to reunite with ex-Barcelona star and family amid rumors

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has subtly suggested her eagerness for a reunion with former Barcelona star Luis Suarez and his family, amidst swirling speculations.

Suarez, currently with Gremio, is linked with a move to Inter Miami, where he would rejoin former Barcelona teammates Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. A tentative one-year agreement, with the option of an additional year, is believed to be in place, earmarking Suarez for a Major League Soccer debut in 2024.

Roccuzzo's recent social media activity points to her anticipation of future gatherings with the Suarez clan. Celebrating Luis Suarez's wife's birthday on Instagram, she shared several photographs, accompanied by a heartfelt message (via GOAL):

"Happy birthday. For more laughter, more stories, and more sunsets together. I adore you and miss you. PS: we have to renew our photos friend."

According to GOAL, Gremio head coach Renato Gaucho has publicly acknowledged that retaining Suarez would be near-miraculous. Simultaneously, Inter Miami's Tata Martino has not shied away from admitting the Uruguayan striker's integral role in his future plans.

The bond between Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, forged over six years at Barcelona and cemented despite the striker's controversial exit, remains strong. They shared the pitcher 258 times, combining for 99 goals.

Suarez himself has previously voiced a desire to conclude his playing days alongside Messi, a prospect now seemingly closer to reality.

Reunion at Inter Miami imminent for Barcelona ex-teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Inter Miami is on the verge of a sensational reunion between Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The Herons are reportedly in advanced negotiations to bring the Uruguayan striker from Gremio. ESPN (via GOAL) has reported that the deal, comprising a one-year contract with an additional year's option, is close to finalisation.

The Messi-Suarez duo is widely known for their formidable alliance and friendship at Barcelona. They could rekindle their partnership, much to the anticipation of fans, if the move to Inter Miami comes to fruition.

Suarez's career, following his exit from Barca in 2020, saw him contribute significantly to Atletico Madrid's La Liga triumph. This was followed by a nostalgic return to Nacional in Uruguay, where he clinched the national title.

Until official information is released, speculation will continue about the legendary forward rejoining Lionel Messi, along with former teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.