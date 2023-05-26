“We have to respect” – Luis Figo makes honest admission about Cristiano Ronaldo deciding to join Al-Nassr

Former Portugal international Luis Figo feels that Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to join Al-Nassr was personal and that everyone should respect his choice. Following an acrimonious exit from Manchester United last year, Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, leaving Europe for the first time in his career.

It was a shock move, as the 38-year-old was keen to play on in the Champions League, but with no team from the competition making an offer, he accepted Al-Nassr's. The move was widely seen as a step down in Ronaldo's career, as playing away from the glitz and glamor of European football is uncommon for players of his ilk.

However, his former international teammate, Figo, has now come to his defense, saying that it's normal for players of his age to play in non-European leagues and that everyone should respect his choice.

Speaking at a UEFA Champions League event in Istanbul, the former Portugal captain said (via Noticias Ao Minuto):

"The decision to play in a different country, culture and level is a personal preference for each player at the end of their career. This is the kind of decision players make towards the end of their career and they are completely personal. We have to respect."

Figo's views are not unfounded. Many great players have seen out their careers in faraway leagues. Xavi moved to Qatar after his Barcelona stint, while Andres Iniesta joined Japanese side Vissel Kobe. Andrea Pirlo and Gonzalo Higuain wrapped up their careers in the MLS, while Dani Alves returned to Brazil last year.

Ronaldo has achieved everything there is to win in Europe, lifting the Champions League multiple times as well as winning the league in three different countries. His bulging trophy cabinet also includes domestic cups and one-off European games like the UEFA Super Cup.

He has nothing left to prove to anyone and can peacefully wind down his career in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr taking the title race down to the wire

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Speaking of Al-Nassr, the Riyadh outfit is just three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with only two games remaining in their campaign. Needless to say, the Knights of Najd must win both games and hope that Ittihad drop points somewhere.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has come under fire lately for his poor performances, has been on target in their last two games, as he's stepped up in the run-in and helped his team get over the finish line.

The former Real Madrid star is enjoying a fruitful season with Al-Nassr, having scored 14 goals and registered two assists in 18 games across all competitions.

