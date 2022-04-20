"We don't respect them, neither should you!" "We're not offended" - Manchester United fans respond hilariously as Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah clarifies cheeky dig

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah's comments after their 4-0 hammering of Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday drew some attention. Now, his clarification has garnered a hilarious reaction from United fans as well.

The Egyptian scored twice and made an assist in the Reds' win over their fierce rivals at Anfield. After the match, he stated in a post-match interview (via Football Daily):

"They make our life easier in the midfield and the back."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back."



Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back." Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season https://t.co/tw1ivcWKHS

Many assumed that his comments were targeted at United players who appeared lackadaisical on the night.

However, Salah cleared up his comments, tweeting:

"I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect."

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back."



Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back." Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season https://t.co/tw1ivcWKHS I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect. twitter.com/footballdaily/… I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect. twitter.com/footballdaily/…

However, Manchester United fans hilariously responded to the Egyptian. They were understandably disappointed by their team's performance against Liverpool. Hence, they admitted that they were not offended by the winger's comments.

Here are some of the best reactions from United fans to Salah's clarification:

Mohsen @Mxhsen_ @MoSalah @utdreport Brother we as united fans don't respect them. Neither should u @MoSalah @utdreport Brother we as united fans don't respect them. Neither should u

Trey @UTDTrey @MoSalah It's still true bro, we are not offended @MoSalah It's still true bro, we are not offended

ʀʏᴀɴ @Utd_Ryan_ @MoSalah @UtdDistrict Let’s be real, you meant both. No need to backtrack. If United players don’t like hearing it, they should play better. Simple as. @MoSalah @UtdDistrict Let’s be real, you meant both. No need to backtrack. If United players don’t like hearing it, they should play better. Simple as.

Mohamed Salah is arguably right either way as Liverpool hammered Manchester United yet again

The Egyptian has given his clarification stating he was talking about Liverpool's midfield and defense. But if he would've been talking about United's midfield and defense, he wouldn't have been too wrong either.

The Red Devils have barely put up a fight across two matches against their fierce rivals in the Premier League this season. They were beaten 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and 4-0 on Tuesday.

Salah was involved in seven goals from the nine Liverpool scored in the two matches, scoring five and making two assists.

There seems to be a lack of desire from Manchester United players as well. They had just 28% possession in the game at Anfield and managed just two shots in 90 minutes. In a staggering stat, no United player had more passes (59), pass percentage (91.5%) or touches (70) than Reds goalkeeper Alisson!

The gap between the quality of the two sides is apparent, with United sitting 22 points behind the Reds in the league table. Liverpool currently lead the table, two points above Manchester City, who play Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. Meanwhile, United are sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing a quadruple while Ralf Rangnick's men are going a fifth straight season without silverware.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit