“We are all responsible, and I’m the first one” - Javier Mascherano reacts after Inter Miami suffer 4-1 loss without Lionel Messi in Florida derby 

Javier Mascherano took full responsibility for Inter Miami’s crushing 4-1 defeat in the Florida derby against Orlando City in Lionel Messi’s absence.

Lionel Messi sat out the match as a result of the leg injury he sustained last Sunday in the Leagues Cup match against Necaxa. While the Herons had more possession of the ball, it wasn’t enough to give them the desired result.

Speaking after the match, Miami boss Mascherano admitted that he was hurt by the result. The Argentine also stated that he was disappointed by the performance.

He told reporters:

"We are all responsible, and I am the first one. We have a long week to think about what happened to us; as the leader of the group, it hurts me to give the image we gave today."

Mascherano went on to claim that Inter Miami made the game more complex than it should have been, suggesting that Orlando City were deserved winners.

He added (via ESPN):

"Football is easy. Sometimes we make it more complex than it is. When you're not at 100%, any team can beat you, and today there was only one team: Orlando. We didn't even play with the intensity needed to play this game, and they clearly outplayed us from the first minute to the last, due to some passages after the goal.”

"We were able to tie the game a little, but it leaves us thinking that if we really want to compete, this isn't the way. I'm sorry, but this isn't the way. Clearly, I'm responsible, because I'm the coach, but there's not much to say. There was only one team on the field."

The loss meant Inter Miami were leapfrogged by their Florida rivals into fourth position in the MLS Eastern Conference table. Mascherano's men slipped to sixth place, although they have three games in hand.

The Herons will return to action against LA Galaxy on Saturday, and will be hoping that Lionel Messi can be ready for the game.

What Javier Mascherano said on Lionel Messi’s fitness ahead of Inter Miami’s match with Orlando City

Ahead of the match against their cross-town rivals, Javier Mascherano confirmed Lionel Messi will not travel with the team to Inter&co Stadium, insisting that it would be too risky to play him.

The Argentine boss told reporters in the pre-match press conference (via ESPN):

"No, Leo will not be available tomorrow. Leo is okay, but obviously it would be crazy to take the risk of taking him to Orlando because of all that is ahead. We are optimistic that he will soon return with us."

Lionel Messi has been Inter Miami’s main man despite their inconsistent form. He is currently the joint-top scorer in the MLS alongside Sam Surridge with 18 goals.

