  • "We do have rules" - Amid risk of Lionel Messi facing one-match ban for skipping All-Star Game, MLS commissioner comments on his absence

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Jul 24, 2025 05:30 GMT
Lionel Messi was absent from the MLS All-Star squad for the game against Liga MX
MLS Commissioner Don Garber has spoken up on the situation of Lionel Messi following his no-show in this year's All-Star game. The Inter Miami captain failed to honour the invitation to the All-Star roster, leading to talk of a possible one-match ban from the MLS.

The MLS don spoke in his mid-season address before the game in Austin, pointing out that the league has rules but should have been considerate of Messi and Jordi Alba. He did not explicitly state whether or not the pair would be punished for their absence, stating that he understands their packed schedule during the season.

“Miami’s schedule is unlike any other — most teams had a 10-day break, they didn’t. Messi’s played 90 mins almost every game. We’d love to have him here, but he and Jordi didn’t train today. Alba picked up an injury, and we’ll see what Miami says. We have rules, but we also have to manage situations like this.”
Now 38 years old, Lionel Messi has played five full games in the MLS this month, as well as playing four full games in the FIFA Club World Cup last month. He sustained an injury during the competition last month and played through the pain, with coach Javier Mascherano repeatedly pointing out his need for rest.

Messi and Alba did not join the team for either of their training sessions and did not also turn up for the All-Star game, as well. The pair of former Barcelona stars did not train with Inter Miami on Wednesday, as well, indicating a lack of fitness.

The MLS rules stipulate a one-match ban for players who fail to appear for the All-Star game, and Messi and Inter Miami would be aware. It remains to be seen, however, if and when Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba are punished by the league.

Lionel Messi-less MLS All-Stars defeat Liga MX counterparts

Lionel Messi's absence from the MLS All-Star roster was not a problem as Nico Estevez's side claimed a 3-1 win over the Liga MX All-Star team. The MLS team had also won the Skills Challenge a day earlier in a dominant All-Star showing.

MLS joint top-scorer Sam Surridge opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Tai Baribo came off the bench to add a second after 51 minutes. Sixteen-year-old Mexican sensation Gilberto Mora pulled one back for the Liga MX side in the 64th minute before Brian White rounded off the scoring for the MLS team.

The MLS side lost against the Liga MX team in 2024 and against Arsenal in 2023 before winning in front of a sold-out Texas crowd. The MLS announced that 20,738 tickets were sold for the game despite the absence of Messi and Jordi Alba.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
