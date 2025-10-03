"We can't run away from the results" - Ruben Amorim addresses criticism from ex-Manchester United players after poor start to season

Ruben Amorim has opened up about criticism from former Manchester United players about the club's poor start to the season. He acknowledged that criticism is part of the job but also defended his system.

The Red Devils have won just two of their seven games across competitions. They have lost three, drawn one, and lost one on penalties against League Two side Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup Second Round. They are 14th in the Premier League standings.

These results have led to many Manchester United legends like Gary Neville and Roy Keane slamming Ruben Amorim's system. In a press conference on Friday, the Portuguese head coach spoke about it, saying (via manutd.com):

"It’s normal. You cannot run away from the results. And then you have the baggage from last season, but last season, for me, doesn’t matter. In relation to this season, we already spoke about that. We’ve had six games this season and we lost three, and then we have to look to the games that we lost, if you lost against Arsenal because of the system? It’s your job to make the opinion."

"... My point is that if I look at the games that we didn’t win, the most important thing when I watch the game is not that we lost the game because of the system. That is my opinion. Then people have different opinions and that is okay," he added.

Since Ruben Amorim's arrival in October 2024, Manchester United have won just nine out of the 33 Premier League games, having finished 15th last season.

Ruben Amorim on what he thinks can help Manchester United perform consistently

Since Ruben Amorim's appointment as Manchester United's head coach, they haven't won even two back-to-back games in the Premier League. The Portuguese head coach was asked what he sees that makes him believe that this squad can perform more consistently. He answered:

"We already talked about that. We had some moments, if you see during these six games, during this season, we are not always the same team in the small things. More in the way we play, all the effort that we put [in], the maximum effort that we put in every single thing, is not the same in different matches. We have to find that balance, it will change everything for us."

Manchester United will next face Sunderland at Old Trafford in the league on Saturday, October 4.

