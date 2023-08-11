"We are very sad, but this can happen" - Carlo Ancelotti makes claim after Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up about Thibaut Courtois' recent injury.

Los Blancos were recently dealt a serious blow after it was confirmed that their first-choice goalkeeper Courtois had sustained a crucial ACL injury in a training session. While addressing a press conference on Friday (August 11), manager Ancelotti revealed the entire squad is understandably distraught by the news.

Courtois' injury, days before the Merengues' opening league match against Athletic Bilbao on August 12, has left some unnecessary complications for the Italian manager. About his goalkeeper's injury, Ancelotti told the press (via Marca):

"Yesterday was not a good day emotionally. These things usually happen in football and now it's time to hope that Courtois can recover soon. We are very sad, but this can happen."

When asked about a potential replacement, the Real Madrid boss revealed that he will be placing his trust in deputy shot-stopper Andriy Lunin.

"He did well during the preseason and we have total confidence in him. There is total confidence in Lunin."

Nevertheless, Ancelotti did not rule out the signing of a new goalkeeper. While he did not specify whether Real Madrid would be looking for a first-choice number one or someone to challenge Lunin, he did have this to say:

"In the next few days we will see if we add one more goalkeeper to the squad. We have time until the 31st, behind Lunin the goalkeepers have potential, but they are young. We will think about it."

Talking about the profile of the potential new signing between the sticks, the 64-year-old coach said:

"Let him stop with his hands... what I ask of all goalkeepers. That they be good with their hands... and with their feet."

Thibaut Courtois joins Los Blancos' injury list along with their latest recruit Arda Guler. The youngster suffered a partial tear of the internal meniscus in his right knee during a training session. The Turkish wunderkind is expected to undergo surgery before regrouping with the first team.

Real Madrid have been busy in this transfer window

The 14-time Champions League winners have recruited several other players this summer to boost their chances of winning silverware this season.

After a lot of speculation, Real Madrid finally confirmed the transfer of English prodigy Jude Bellingham, signing him for a gargantuan fee of €103 million (exclusive of add-ons). They have also signed youngster Arda Guler from Fenerbahce for €30 million.

They also sanctioned the comebacks of academy graduates Fran Garcia and Joselu. The latter has been brought in on loan to fill the boots of Karim Benzema, who moved to Al-Ittihad.

With Thibaut Courtois expected to be out for the major part of the 2023-24 season, Madrid will most probably sign a goalkeeper to accompany Lunin. Sevilla's Yassine Bounou and former Manchester United keeper David de Gea have emerged as the frontrunners to fill the said spot (via Goal).