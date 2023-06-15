"We are satisfied and happy for what is coming with a lot of desire and enthusiasm"- Lionel Messi opens up on Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi will join MLS side Inter Miami upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract on June 30. Messi leaves European football and embarks on a new journey in the United States.

The Argentina captain was recently asked about his decision to move to the MLS club. The 35-year-old said (via All About Argentina Twitter):

“Well I don't know if this has anything to do with it or not, but it was a decision we made and a family decision. We are satisfied and happy for what is coming with a lot of desire and enthusiasm for this new stage.”

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet as Argentina defeated Australia by a score of 2-0 in their latest international friendly. He opened the scoring in the second minute with a stunning left-footed curler.

Clarence Seedorf spoke about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi's move to MLS club Inter Miami left many surprised. The Argentine brought an end to his time in European football with the transfer. While he was linked with Barcelona and Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, Messi will ply his trade in the US next.

Clarence Seedorf shared his take on Messi's transfer. Speaking about the Argentina captain, Seedorf claimed that it is a good move from Messi. The Dutch legend told Stadium Astro:

“I didn’t know [signing for Inter Miami was an option for Lionel Messi]. But now that I know, I think it’s a very logical decision. Messi is a bit tired of adapting to new places. He knows Miami very well. He’s close to south America. The World Cup is coming to the [United] States and north America. He can speak his language. His family can speak the language and be closer to home."

He added:

“It’s been a long, long journey for him and his family to be away from home. So, I can understand this fully. People ask about the money, I think he will make the same money anywhere he goes. I’m happy for him and wish him all the best.”

Messi's Inter Miami are currently rock bottom in the MLS table. Hence, he has his work cut out pon joining the David Beckham co-owned side. Fans will keep a keen eye on the new chapter in Messi's story.

