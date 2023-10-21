"We saved the club from tragedy" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes bold claims after revealing Catalans' astronomical debt

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made some huge claims as the club aims to come out of their financial and ethical troubles.

Speaking in front of the Barcelona General Assembly (via Barca Universal), Laporta spoke in detail about the many issues the club went through in the recent past.

The president seemed to be in great spirits as he asked the fans and stakeholders of the club to back him and the project Xavi Hernandez while it is developing.

"We have a team that wants to make history and start a new era. I ask you all for your support for the team. Xavi is an essential part of the project."

Joan Laporta then touched upon the financial crises and debts that Barcelona faced right from his arrival in 2021.

"When we arrived in 2021, we found debts worth €1 billion and €350 million, most of which were short-term. Within a year we will return to the Camp Nou and we will be in a much better position financially. We saved the club from tragedy."

Laporta then spoke about the infamous Negreira case, asserting that the Catalans had no role to play in the controversy.

"No matter how much they search and lie, they will find nothing. We will win this judicial process, we will be acquitted, sooner rather than later."

In the end, he made a bold claim about replicating Barca's best successes in history during his tenure.

"I have bad news for the sociological Madridismo: we will replicate the best Barca in history."

While president Laporta seems optimistic about the various issues his club are involved in, only time will tell what is going to happen.

Barcelona to wear special jerseys for El Clasico on October 28

Owing to their sponsorship deal with music streaming platform Spotify, Barca will be wearing special 'Rolling Stones' themed jerseys for their clash against Real Madrid later this month. The players will have the band's logo on the front of their jersey.

An official club statement read (via EuroFoot.com):

"The Rolling Stones logo is the latest partnership between Spotify and FC Barcelona, which brings the world of music and football together."

In a unique merger of music and football, Spotify and the Catalans have come up with an engaging idea. The band's members posed with the special jerseys during the official announcement.