"We saw some of his limitations" - William Gallas pin-points 25-year-old as Arsenal's weak link

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has criticized Arsenal defender Ben White for being the Gunners' weak link. The Frenchman believes the England international is not fit to play in the right-back position.

White was deployed as a centre-back for the majority of his career. The English defender has registered over 200 appearances over his career in that role. He was initially used as a central defender at the Emirates after joining the club in 2021.

The England international then moved into the right-back position under Mikel Arteta during the 2022-23 campaign. He played all 38 of the Gunners' Premier League fixtures last term, recording two goals and five assists.

Gallas believes White does not fit the profile of a great full-back, insisting that it is not his natural position. The Frenchman told Gambling Zone (via Football365):

“The only problem that I have with the Arsenal team is Ben White at right back. Ben White can help Arsenal playing there, but he is not a natural right back – that is not his position. Against Manchester City, I think we saw some of his limitations in that role."

He added:

“I think he struggles when wingers run at him – especially top-class players. When Arsenal come up against the best teams, they will need a proper right-back. I think they’re missing something there.”

It seems highly unlikely that Gallas' wishes will come true as White has largely been used as a right-back by Arteta during the pre-season this summer.

"I didn’t really understand it" - William Gallas questions why Arsenal signed 24-year-old star

Gallas is baffled as to why the Gunners signed Kai Havertz this summer. The north London outfit secured Havertz's services from Chelsea for £65 million.

The Frenchman fails to see any potential in the German international, whom he believes will not be of value to his former club. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender said:

“No, I don’t think Kai Havertz will show his potential in this Arsenal team. I don’t believe that Havertz was a player that Arsenal needed to sign this summer."

Regarding Havertz's career at Chelsea, he added:

"For me, even when he was at Chelsea, he was never consistent enough. He scored some important goals for the club, and he played well in flashes. He didn’t put in enough good performances during his Chelsea career in my opinion."

Gallas concluded:

"When I saw Arsenal were signing him, I didn’t really understand it. I was surprised that they signed him.”

Havertz registered 139 appearances across all competitions during his time for the Blues, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists. The German international also played a crucial role in the club's UEFA Champions League triumph in 2021, scoring the winner in the final against Manchester City.