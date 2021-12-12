"We saw that again on Saturday"- Owen Hargreaves names Manchester United’s 2 best players this season

Owen Hargreaves has dubbed David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo the best players for Manchester United this season.

United's reign under Ralf Rangnick started with a win against Crystal Palace. Although the Red Devils need to improve in a lot of areas, they've won two of the three games under the German tactician.

Manchester United bagged their second overall and first away victory under Rangnick yesterday. Cristiano Ronaldo's spot-kick in the 75th minute was the sole goal in the match against Norwich City. However, Manchester United were indebted to David de Gea as the Spaniard made some excellent saves to keep Norwich City at bay.

Owen Hargreaves recently expressed his admiration for the aforementioned players. Here's what he said:

"They weren't playing well and they weren't winning games — things had to change. They were conceding. Was it five against Liverpool? The game against Watford was the final nail in the coffin. Ideally, you want them to play great every game and you want them to win. Saturday was poor in comparison to the Palace game, but they won."

The former Manchester United midfielder added:

"It's going to take time with the new manager; a lot of players are trying to find their position within the team. Offensively more needs to come, but David de Gea has, probably with [Cristiano] Ronaldo, been their best player this season. We saw that again on Saturday. A clean sheet is the basis for every great team."

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal helped Manchester United continue on the winning path

Cristiano Ronaldo has perhaps been the only shining light in United's otherwise turbulent season. The Portuguese prodigy bagged his 13th goal of the season with his blistering spot-kick against Norwich.

Despite being criticized for their defensive capabilities, David de Gea has been absolutely phenomenal. He stood like a wall in front of the goal against Norwich as well.

It's safe to say Manchester United would've conceded more goals than they have so far this season had it not been for the Spanish international.

Manchester United have won three of their last five Premier League games and currently sit in fifth position with 27 points. The Red Devils take on Brentford on December 15 before taking on Brighton on December 18. The subsequent games will be crucial for Rangnick's men as Manchester United vie for a Champions League spot against West Ham United and Arsenal.

