"We saw the way they celebrated"- Ruben Neves slams Arsenal for 'celebrating like they won the league'

Midfielder Ruben Neves was left unimpressed by the way Arsenal celebrated their 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night.

The Wolves star believes the celebration was a bit over-the-top and unnecessary following a narrow win. He told the BBC after the game:

"We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are. I didn't see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years - it was like they won the league."

Mikel Arteta's men fought hard in the final 20 minutes of the game after forward Gabriel Martinelli was sent off following two quick yellow cards. However, they held on to claim all three points on the night after defender Gabriel Magalhaes scored in the first half.

It is worth noting that this was Arsenal's first goal since they scored one on New Year's Day against Manchester City. However, they suffered a 2-1 defeat on that occasion.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Ruben Neves takes a dig at Arsenal's post-match celebrations following their 1-0 win at Wolves Ruben Neves takes a dig at Arsenal's post-match celebrations following their 1-0 win at Wolves 😬 https://t.co/bSjaFoeUfI

Neves was also critical of Wolves' gameplay against the Gunners. The Portuguese midfielder was unhappy with his side for not converting the ample number of chances they created.

He explained:

"We did well but we are struggling to score goals and conceding a lot on set-pieces. With their goal there is some doubt about whether it was a foul or not but that's football. We are used to these decisions. We need to improve a lot on scoring goals because we are creating chances but we're not good enough in that part of the game."

Arsenal leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League standings

Following their narrow win against Wolves, Arsenal have overtaken Manchester United in the league standings. The Gunners are now level on points with the Red Devils, with both sides currently on 39 points. However, the London giants have a much better goal difference than the Old Trafford outfit. They also have a game in hand over them.

As things stand, Arsenal are just one point behind fourth-placed West Ham United. They have two games in hand over the Hammers.

The Gunners will next face newly-promoted Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on February 19.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is worth mentioning that they faced Brentford on the opening day of the Premier League season and suffered a shock 2-0 defeat away from home. Mikel Arteta will be looking to set the record straight and maintain their good form this time around.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh