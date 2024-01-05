"We could have scored more goals" – Barcelona superstar Ronald Araujo reacts after 2-1 win over Las Palmas

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has expressed his elation after his side's 2-1 La Liga clash at Las Palmas this Thursday (January 4).

The Blaugrana, who lifted the 2022-23 La Liga title with 88 points, decreased Real Madrid's lead atop the 2023-24 standings to seven points with their recent triumph. They recorded a comeback win as Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan both scored a goal in the second half.

Following his team's victory against the newly promoted outfit, Araujo claimed that the Blaugrana could have netted more if not for their poor finishing. He opined (h/t Barca Universal):

"I'm happy with the victory, we wanted to start 2024 like this. Las Palmas is complicated at home, they normally always have possession. In the first half, we failed with the last pass, we did better in the second half and I think we could have scored more goals."

Araujo, who has made 17 appearances this season so far, produced a fine display against Las Palmas. The 24-year-old Uruguayan completed 57 of 71 passes, won one of one tackle and six of seven duels, and also recorded three of three dribbles at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

Torres, who scored his first La Liga goal since mid-September, added:

"We knew that Las Palmas wanted to control the ball. We lacked timing in the last pass, but I think the most important thing is that we have taken the three points. They play with their defensive line very high up the pitch, so it was a day to attack the spaces in behind the defence. I'm happy to score a goal and help the team win."

Torres, 23, has scored seven times for Barcelona so far this campaign.

Ronald Araujo backs Barcelona striker Vitor Roque to shine after his debut in 2-1 victory

Earlier this January, Vitor Roque left Athletico Paranaense in a transfer worth up to €61 million to join Barcelona. He made his debut for Xavi Hernandez's side in their recent win, featuring in 12 minutes of action.

When asked about the 18-year-old's debut, Ronaldo Araujo responded:

"Vitor Roque is 18 years old, so be calm. But he will help us a lot, for sure."

Ferran Torres also pitched in and opined on the Brazilian star's arrival:

"It's good for the squad to have competition up front. In the end, I am trying to take advantage of the playing time I get to get the coach's confidence."

Before joining Barcelona this month, Roque netted 28 goals and laid out 11 assists in 81 matches across competitions for Athletico Paranaense.