"We were screaming in here" - Rio Ferdinand brands Manchester United superstar 'out of order' for outrageous skill against Tottenham

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes for pulling off a sensational nutmeg on Tottenham Hotspur defender Clement Lenglet in the Premier League on Thursday (April 27).

Fernandes was pictured in a protective ankle brace following United’s penalty shootout win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday (April 23).

Ahead of the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, manager Erik ten Hag said that Fernandes was a big doubt for the game. The 28-year-old, though, not only recovered in time to make Ten Hag’s starting XI but also emerged as one of United’s best players in the 2-2 draw.

In the 58th minute, Fernandes received the ball inside the 'D'. He took a nice first touch before pulling off a stunning rolling nutmeg on Lenglet, who had lunged in for a challenge. Having gone past the defender, Fernandes aimed for the goal with a powerful drive but found the crossbar.

Ferdinand, who was analysing the match on BT Sport, was impressed with Fernandes’ dancing feet and asked to watch the clip once more after the game:

“That skill is too much. The skill. Oh, we were screaming in here. I want to see it again. Oops, see ya, rolls it through the legs.”

The former England star added:

“He laid the centre-half down and rolled it though his legs. That’s out of order what he has just done there.”

Towards the end of the first half, Fernandes assisted Marcus Rashford. He floated a long ball over the top for the forward to chase, and the Englishman made no mistake turning it in.

Fernandes created three chances, pulled off two dribbles, played six passes into the final third and won four ground duels.

Fans react as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hints at captaincy change with Bruno Fernandes remark

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expressed his happiness after naming Bruno Fernandes in his lineup against Tottenham Hotspur. He said that the Portugal playmaker was eager to play, gushing over his leadership qualities.

Ten Hag said:

“He’s tough; he takes responsibility; he wants to play. He’s a big player for us, and he makes a big impact in every game. He’s our captain, so we’re really happy.”

The fact that the Dutchman called Fernandes 'our captain' instead of 'tonight’s captain', has convinced many Manchester United fans that a captaincy change could be on the cards.

One Twitter user commended Ten Hag for handling the transition without any fuss.

Beluga @Jonah__Martins @centredevils I told a rival fan Bruno is our captain already, it would be made official next season. With all the drama we have had in the past, I love how this was handled. @centredevils I told a rival fan Bruno is our captain already, it would be made official next season. With all the drama we have had in the past, I love how this was handled.

Another expressed his happiness after hearing Ten Hag finally call Fernandes United’s captain.

Noman @BigDaddyNom @centredevils Finally ETH said what we all have been saying all these months "He's Bruno Fernandes. He's our Captain" @centredevils Finally ETH said what we all have been saying all these months "He's Bruno Fernandes. He's our Captain"

A third claimed that Ten Hag’s admission spells doom for Harry Maguire.

Maguire is still Manchester United’s permanent captain, but he does not have a place in Ten Hag’s best XI.

In his absence, Fernandes has served as the Manchester United captain. Calls have long been made to promote Fernandes. If Ten Hag’s pre-match presser is anything to go by, an unofficial agreement might already be in place.

