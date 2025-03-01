"We haven't had that this season" - Arsenal legend highlights main reason why Mikel Arteta's side are behind Liverpool in title race

David Seaman has stated that Arsenal have not had luck in their favor in the Premier League title race with Liverpool. He believes that the Gunners have had several of their main players ruled out in key games this season, while the Reds have not had a serious issue.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Seaman claimed that any club looking to win the Premier League title needs to have luck in their favor. He believes that Arsenal playing several matches without Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli has been hard, while Liverpool have not had that issue with Mohamed Salah. He said via Metro:

"You need a lot of luck [to win the title] and we haven’t had that this season at all. Especially with the injuries we’ve had to our key players. If you take [Mohamed] Salah out of the Liverpool team for a long time, you are going to struggle. We’re the same with Bukayo [Saka]. [Gabriel] Martinelli is also out, [Gabriel] Jesus is out, [Kai] Havertz as well, just after transfer deadline day, which you can’t see [coming]. That makes it more obvious for people to say, ‘We told you we needed a striker [in January]’ – but I’m sure that’s what the main [transfer] target will be in the summer. We’ll see what happens from there."

Talking about the title race, Seaman stated that he does not think the Reds have won it yet and added:

"I’m not hearing anybody sing yet, so don’t ask me if it’s over – it’s nearly over but not quite!"

Liverpool are 13 points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the table, having played a game more than the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta not giving up on Arsenal's title chances against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta has refused to give up on the Premier League title race despite being 13 points behind Liverpool. He wants to keep fighting until the end of the season and said via BBC:

"Over my dead body. If not I will go home. Mathematically it is possible. Three days ago we could close a gap and you are like 'you are one and a half games away'. The difficulty is higher than three days ago but if you are going to win the Premier League you have to do something special. If you are going to win the Premier League with the circumstances we have you will probably have to do something that nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League."

Arsenal finished second in the title race in back-to-back seasons, with Manchester City taking the title both times. Liverpool are now leading the charts and are favorites to be the champions this season.

