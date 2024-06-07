"We see him happy and with an impressive level" - Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez makes big claim on Lionel Messi's international future

Argentina international defender Lisandro Martinez has made a massive claim about Lionel Messi and his future with La Albiceleste. The defender believes the World Cup-winning maestro will have no issue playing at the upcoming Copa America and that this tournament could not be his last for his country.

La Pulga has been a talisman for his nation and led them to Copa America glory at the last tournament in 2021. The Barcelona legend is however coming to the end of his career, at 36 years old he is playing at his last few international competitions.

Martinez who won the FIFA World Cup alongside Lionel Messi in Qatar however believes that the Inter Miami star still has some more in the tank, telling ESPN (via CaughtOffside):

He’s very calm, more than anything he’s enjoying the day to day. It’s beautiful to be here, we all have a great relationship, We don’t see it [as his last tournament with Argentina.] We see him happy, and with an impressive level. That’s what I can tell you,”

Martinez will hope he can provide a solid defensive base for Lionel Messi to work his magic in the upcoming tournament. For country, both players have taken the pitch 14 times together, and most famously at the triumphant 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lisandro Martinez and Lionel Messi out to retain Copa America crown with Argentina

Lionel Messi will hope Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez can help him and Argentina claim another Copa America win. The competition was the first piece of major silverware the legendary forward won with his nation and he has a chance to help them retain it.

La Albiceleste are always going to be favorites heading into any tournament no matter their fortunes thanks to their immense footballing pedigree. With Messi on their team, the South American nation will be keen to add more honors to the man believed to be the greatest of all time.

They start their campaign against Canada on June 20 in Group A at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Later, they taken on Chile on June 25 at the MetLife Stadium and will finish the group stage with their third game against Peru at the Hardrock Stadium on 29 June.