"We have to see what is possible" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag issues update on Bruno Fernandes amid injury fears

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Bruno Fernandes is doubtful for the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night (27 April).

Fernandes picked up an ankle injury in the first half of Manchester United’s FA Cup semi-final shootout win (7-6 on penalties) over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (23 April). The player carried on at Wembley Stadium until finally being replaced by Wout Weghorst in the 101st minute.

The Portugal star returned to Manchester with the team on Sunday night and tests were carried out on Monday (24 April). Later, Fernandes’ wife took to Instagram to share an update on his recovery. The playmaker was pictured wearing black protective plastic on his right foot and keeping it in an elevated position with the help of three cushions. Protective boots and crutches were also spotted near him.

Understandably, Ten Hag was immediately quizzed about Fernandes’ fitness when he kicked off his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Tottenham. He admitted that he was still unsure about the extent of the Portuguese’s injury but revealed that both Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane would miss the Tottenham game.

Fantasy Football Scout @FFScout



#FPL | #MUFC MAN UTD | Erik ten Hag confirmed that Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, although again stressed the point that the sight of a player in a protective boot is not necessarily bad news. MAN UTD | Erik ten Hag confirmed that Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, although again stressed the point that the sight of a player in a protective boot is not necessarily bad news.#FPL | #MUFC 👹 https://t.co/ywU92mZI28

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"There are some unavailable - Martinez, Varane. We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is, we don't know yet. Is a question mark. But I think for the rest, we are quite okay."

The Red Devils currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League standings, sitting six points clear of Spurs despite playing two games fewer. They need a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to open up a potentially unbridgeable gap.

Fernades has been everpresent in Ten Hag’s lineup this season. He has featured in 50 games for the Dutchman’s team in all competitions, scoring 10 times and claiming 13 assists.

A brief overview of Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes’ career

Having risen through Boavista FC’s ranks, Bruno Fernandes grabbed eyeballs during his time with Udinese Calcio between 2013 and 2016. The Portuguese played 95 games for the Italian outfit in three seasons, recording 11 goals and 13 assists.

He spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Sampdoria. Having managed to impress (five goals and three assists in 35 games), he was permanently signed by the club ahead of the 2017-18 season. Curiously, Sampdoria sold him to FC Porto for €9.7 million in the same window, booking a profit of €3.7 million.

Between 2017 and 2020, Fernandes emerged as one of the best players in Portugal. In 137 games, he booked 63 goals and 50 assists, drawing interest from Manchester United.

In the winter of 2020, Manchester United signed him for a €63 million fee, and he has since become one of their most important players. So far, he has played 176 games for United in all competitions, scoring 60 times and providing 52 assists. His contract with the Red Devils runs out in June 2026.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes