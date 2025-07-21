“We have seen that from him” - Rio Ferdinand warns Marcus Rashford about ‘mistake’ he must avoid to find success at Barcelona

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has issued a piece of advice to Marcus Rashford as the England forward moves closer to Barcelona. In the wake of the uncertainty surrounding Rashford’s future at Old Trafford, The Athletic claim that United have agreed to allow the 27-year-old to join Barcelona on loan.

Speaking on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Ferdinand expressed skepticism about Rashford’s chances of breaking into Hansi Flick’s squad. He urged him to embrace a direct, purposeful style if he’s to make a successful transition to Spanish football.

“Marcus has to go in there and do things that are different from the strikers and attacking players they already have, which is running off the ball behind defenses. Make teams take a step back when Marcus Rashford is on the pitch. And he should shoot because he’s got a lethal shot with that right foot. He must shoot a lot.

Ferdinand also highlighted how Rashford must not make a 'mistake' by becoming a striker who dribbles too much. The former England international believes that it could make life difficult for the forward.

"It would be a mistake if he becomes one of those strikers who dribble a lot and make things difficult for himself. Keep his game simple: one-two, play to Lewandowski, run around the corner, etc. He’s got that intelligence. We’ve seen that if he simplifies his game in those three areas and adds work ethic off the ball. If he manages to do all these, this will be a steal for a season.”

Should Rashford complete a move to Barcelona, he would be the first English player to play for the Catalan club since Gary Lineker signed in 1986.

Rio Ferdinand hit out at Teddy Sheringham for saying Marcus Rashford ‘doesn’t deserve’ to go to Barcelona

In the same episode, Rio Ferdinand hit out at former England teammate Teddy Sheringham for saying Rashford didn’t do enough at Manchester United to deserve a move to Barcelona. Sheringham had said on Sky Sports that a potential move to Barca is a step up Rashford hasn’t deserved.

Ferdinand commented:

“There going to be people saying, “did he do enough to get to Barcelona?". It doesn’t matter. He’s there now. Just think about what’s happening now. Yeah, we can all say if buts and maybe he didn’t deserve it. He’s there. Go and produce. Go and deliver.”

He then opined that a move to join Hansi Flick's team would be Marcus Rashford’s last chance to revive his career.

“I’m not one of those guys who’s sitting there going, “yes, it is a last chance for Rashford. He went to Villa, Villa, didn’t take up the 40 million pound buy up clause for whatever reason. Might be too expensive. He’s got another opportunity now to go and cement himself and Barcelona and get a contract.”

Marcus Rashford came through the ranks at Manchester United and was promoted to the senior team in 2016. He scored 138 goals and registered 77 assists in 426 appearances for the club.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More