“We had to send him back” - Mikel Arteta provides update on why Martin Odegaard is missing from Arsenal squad to face Wolves

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Martin Odegaard fell sick on Saturday. The Gunners captain had to be sent back to London before their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium.

Ahead of the match, Arteta said that his captain was not fit enough to make the matchday squad so they decided to send him back. He added that they took the call in the morning and said via The Athletic:

"Martin was ill this morning and we had to send him back. He was nowhere near fit to play."

Talking about the injury issues at the club, he added that they were missing a few key players and said:

Trending

"I think with the injuries we've (had have left us) a little bit short but you look at the team we have so much quality so if we can keep everyone fit then that's the main thing and we have to focus on the players that are here."

Arsenal were down to 10 men at Wolverhampton after Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off in the first half. Joao Gomes also got sent off to make it 10 vs 10 in the 70th minute and that helped the Gunners win the game.

Riccardo Calafiori scored four minutes after the Wolverhampton star was sent off and the Gunners walked away with all three points.

Mike Dean claims Michael Oliver was right to send Arsenal star off in first half

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean initially claimed that the decision from Michael Oliver to send Myles Lewis-Skelly off was incorrect. He believes that the Arsenal man was just tripping Matt Doherty and said on Sky Sports via Metro:

"What he’s done he hasn’t kicked him, he’s gone to trip him and caught the bottom of his boot. I don’t think it’s a straight red card in my opinion, I don’t think it is.."

However, after reviewing the footage, Dean added:

"I’ve got a still image here and when you see the still image you might understand what the referee’s done. It looks like he’s gone to kick him but he’s actually put his studs right down the inside of Doherty’s leg, so that’s why he’s sent him off for serious foul play.

"For me, I can see why Michael’s sent him off with the view he’s got, because it’s not a kick, he’s scraping down the inside of his Achilles onto his foot. So I can understand why he’s been sent off, now I’ve seen the other image."

Arsenal are still six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table after the Reds won 4-1 at home to Ipswich Town. The Gunners have also played one more game than the leaders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback