"We have a very serious federation” – Herve Renard denies rumors claiming Saudi Arabia players will receive Rolls-Royce cars after FIFA World Cup win over Argentina

Coach of Saudi Arabia team Herve Renard denied claims that his players will be awarded a Rolls Royce each for their win against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup.

Saudi Arabia created history when they managed a come-from-behind win against the Albicelste. Following this huge upset, multiple reports claimed that the nation's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has guaranteed each member of the team a Rolls Royce.

Renard, however, denied those claims as he told the media (via talkSPORT):

“There is nothing true about this. We have a very serious federation and Ministry of Sport. It’s not time to get something at this moment. We only have had one game and there are two very important games left. And we are hoping for some more. I don’t know if you remember the press conference before the Argentina game. That is one of three important games we must play."

Renard further added:

“The only good thing at the end of this group stage is to finish number one or number two. We are still the lowest ranked team of this group in terms of experience. At this time, nothing changes. Nothing changes about the favorites for this World Cup. We are keeping our humility. If we miss our humility, we won’t play well tomorrow.”

Saudi Arabia are currently playing Poland in their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Renard's team were trailing 2-0 at the time of writing.

Herve Renard said FIFA World Cup win over Argentina gave his side confidence

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard claimed that the win against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup gave his side confidence for the rest of the tournament. Speaking to the media, he stated (via India Today):

"It is obvious that (win over Argentina) gives us some confidence to go through the last two games. But honestly, I think we didn't qualify yet. We still have two more games to go."

He was further asked whether the Albiceleste underestimated his boys:

"I think sometimes if you underestimate, sorry, underestimate any team, sometimes you cannot go back and prove yourself. So, I think if anyone underestimated anyone else, that is a problem for them. And I think we have confidence ourselves, either if they look at us in a different way, that is their issue. We believe in ourselves. And I think we could pull this off and qualify to the next round."

