"We have to set standards" - Ruben Amorim asks Rashford to 'change' in order to reintegrate him into Manchester United squad

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim suggested that star attacker Marcus Rashford needed to make some changes to get integrated back into the squad. The Portuguese boss has said that while they were happy to use a talent like the 27-year-old, they needed to set some standards at the club.

He said (via @UtdDistrict on Twitter):

"Imagine a talent like Rashford, our team should be so much better, but he has to change. If he changes, we will use a talent like Rashford, but in this moment we have to set some standards."

"If Rashford will change we are more than happy to have Rashford. But we have to set standards. It's not personal."

Trending

Rashford is yet to feature for Manchester United since last playing in the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen on December 12. The winger has been frozen out of the squad, barely even featuring on the bench. He featured more prominently under Erik ten Hag, collecting four goals and one assist in 15 league games.

Eyebrows were raised earlier this week when Ruben Amorim suggested that he would rather put his goalkeeping coach on the bench than a player not putting in the required effort. Rashford has been linked with a loan move to Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United set to finalise move for Serie A defender: Reports

Dorgu is set to join the Red Devils.

Manchester United are set to make the first signing in the Ruben Amorim era as they look to complete a deal for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu. According to Fabrizio Romano, the club will pay a package worth €35 million for the Danish defender.

The 20-year-old joined the Serie A side in 2022 from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for just €200,000, marking a massive profit. He has emerged as one of the league's best talents, collecting three goals and an assist in 22 games.

Dorgu profiles as a versatile wing-back who can play on either flank. He could be a perfect fit for Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system which depends on the wing-backs to provide width and attacking impetus. Dorgu has shown the talent for it, having also played on the wings.

Amorim has mostly used Diogo Dalot in the position this season, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia unable to feature regularly due to injury issues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback