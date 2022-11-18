“We are the seventh team in the FIFA ranking and our intention is to play all seven games” – Luis Enrique says Spain have ‘peace of mind’ ahead of FIFA World Cup opener

Spain head coach Luis Enrique believes his team is in good shape physically and mentally heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Roja boast plenty of quality in their 26-man squad for the showpiece event in Qatar. It was on show during their final fixture before the World Cup as they beat Jordan 3-1 in a friendly on Thursday (November 17). Ansu Fati, Gavi and Nico Williams got on the scoresheet as Enrique's troops picked up an easy win.

Speaking after the game, the former Barcelona boss stated that his side are well-prepared for their FIFA World Cup opener later this month. Enrique also exuded confidence in his team's abilities, saying (as quoted by Barca Blaugranes):

“We are the seventh team in the FIFA ranking and our intention is to play all seven games. I see the team in good shape, with the necessary desire and we can now prepare for Costa Rica with peace of mind.”

Brazil lead the latest FIFA rankings for men's international football heading into the World Cup. They are followed by Belgium, Argentina, France, England, and Italy, with Spain coming in at seventh place.

Enrique also praised Fati for his strike against Jordan. The youngster endured a difficult first half of the 2022-23 club season with Barcelona, playing just 700 minutes in 20 matches across all competitions.

Lauding his performance on Thursday, Enrique said:

“We look for determination and ambition in footballers. Ansu is a player with a special relationship with the goal and of course that is great news for us.”

The Spain boss added:

“We try to build a relationship of trust with all the players so that when they have the opportunity to help us, they give their best level. He has been good.”

Spain will be expected to progress into knockouts of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain weren't dealt the easiest of draws at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Roja have been drawn alongside Germany, Costa Rica and Japan in Group E. While Die Mannschaft will be their trickiest opponent, the other two teams in the group have punched above their weight at previous FIFA World Cups.

Regardless, Luis Enrique's troops will be expected to make it out of the group stages along with 2014 World Cup winners Germany. Spain will kickstart their campaign against Costa Rica on November 23 before meeting the Germans on November 27 and Japan on December 1.

