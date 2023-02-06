“We had several meetings” – Ex-Arsenal scout reveals why Gunners failed to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona

Former Arsenal scout Francis Cagigao recently revealed that the Gunners wanted to sign Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique from Barcelona after seeing them play for the youth teams.

Messi, however, stayed out at the Catalan club. Cagigao revealed that despite having several meetings with the Argentine's representative at the time, Horacio Gaggioli, the move was never feasible. The reason behind the failed transfer was that Lionel Messi was not eligible to have a work permit in England.

Here's what Cagigao recently said (via Metro):

"Messi’s situation was not regulated and it was impossible for him to have a work permit in the UK, We had several meetings with Horacio Gaggioli, his representative at the time, but it was impossible."

Pique's transfer didn't materialize because of bureaucratic issues. Arsenal. however, managed to sign Cesc Fabregas from the class of 87 Barcelona team. Speaking about it, Cagigao said:

"The Pique thing was not done due to a somewhat complex bureaucratic issue. In the end we signed Cesc Fabregas from that great Barca cadet team."

Lionel Messi's former Barca teammate Cesc Fabregas made a name for himself in north London and went on to become one of the club's best midfielders ever. The Spaniard, who currently plays for Serie B side Como, made 303 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 57 goals and providing 95 assists.

Lionel Messi haunted Arsenal during his time at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Arsenal's inability to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona cost them big. The Argentine demolished the Premier League giants whenever he faced the Gunners in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi played six games against them, scoring nine goals and providing one assist. His most legendary performance came in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg in the 2009-10 season. Messi scored four goals against Arsene Wenger's side. It is considered one of the greatest individual showings in the tournament's history.

Messi's last competitive appearance against the Gunners came in the 2015-16 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg. Barcelona won the game by a scoreline of 3-1 with their number 10 bagging a goal.

