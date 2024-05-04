"We share in the shock and sadness" - Arsenal to pay tribute to 14-year-old fan who was killed in sword attack

Arsenal are planning a tribute for 14-year-old fan Daniel Anjorin, who was tragically killed in a sword attack in London on April 30.

The culprit, 36-year-old Marcus Monzo, crashed his van into a pedestrian in the London borough of Hainault. He then attacked four people, including a couple and a child, with a sword before making his way towards the footpath.

He then attacked Anjorin, who was walking to his school and caused fatal injuries. The late teenager's school, Bancroft's, said that he was a 'true scholar' who had a 'positive nature and gentle character'.

Arsenal have since released a statement, expressing their grief and shock. They also detailed their plan to pay a special tribute to the youngster in the game against Bournemouth at the Emirates later in the week.

"We share in the shock and sadness of Daniel Anjorin’s death earlier this week. With his family’s blessing, we will make a tribute to Daniel shortly ahead of kick off tomorrow. We ask all supporters to pay their respects to Daniel with us in this moment."

The Gunners have reportedly also been in touch with the police family liaison officer working on the case to offer their support to Anjorin's family.

Arsenal and Bournemouth fans online are planning to have a minute's applause in the 14th minute of the game to honor the youngster.

The Gunners will host the Cherries at the Emirates on Saturday, May 4, in what will be an emotionally charged game.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta calls up 14-year-old wonderkid to first-team training

In a week that saw 14-year-old Arsenal fan Daniel Anjorin tragically killed, another 14-year-old has just been handed an opportunity to live out his dreams at the club.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has been a promoter of young talent, regularly calling up youngsters to train with the senior side. The likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have already been a part of first-team training, with the former being handed his debut at just 15 years of age.

The latest call-up has been handed to wonderkid Max Dowman, who is highly rated by academy coaches at the club. Ahead of the game against Bournemouth in the Premier League, the 14-year-old trained with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and many others.

He has made five appearances for the Gunners' Under-18 side this season, bagging a goal and four assists. He has also made five appearances for the England U-16 side.

Arsenal youth coach Jack Wilshere has also been highly impressed by the youngster and has talked about fast-tracking him up the age groups.

"There’s always a concern when fielding such a young player in these matches, but if you’re good enough you’re old enough. Hopefully, we can fast-track him and when he goes over to the first team he’ll be more ready," he told the Mirror.