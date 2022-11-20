"We have no shortage of attackers" - Karim Benzema's injury won't be a big loss for France at 2022 FIFA World Cup, says ex-French striker

Former French top-flight striker Pascal Dupraz believes Karim Benzema's injury will not dent France's chances of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Reigning champions France have arrived in Qatar for the latest edition of the FIFA World Cup. They will be hopeful of having successfully defended their title when the tournament draws to a close on 18th December.

However, Les Bleus have been dealt a major blow just days before their World Cup opener against Australia. Star striker Benzema has been forced to withdraw from the squad due to an injury.

It emerged on Saturday (19th November) that the Real Madrid superstar picked up a knock in training. However, upon further examination, it turns out that he has suffered a thigh injury which will keep him out of the World Cup.

France are scheduled to lock horns with Australia on Tuesday (22nd November) in their World Cup opener. However, they now have to go into the match without the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

Many believe Benzema's absence will be a huge blow to Les Bleus' chances of defending their title. Dupraz, though, does not appear to have concerns about the 34-year-old's unavailability.

The former Ligue 1 manager acknowledged that the striker would be devastated to miss the tournament, but claimed France will not be too bothered. He insisted that Didier Deschamps' side are still strong enough to win the World Cup. He said on French radio station RMC:

"It's a disaster for the player. For the Blues, I'm not sure. We have no shortage of attackers. France still has every chance."

Les Grandes Gueules du Sport - RMC @GGsportRMC "C'est une catastrophe pour le joueur. Pour les Bleus, je ne suis pas certain. On n'a pas de pénurie d'attaquants. La France a encore toutes ses chances."



Pascal Dupraz estime que le forfait de Benzema n'est pas insurmontable pour les Bleus au Mondial au Qatar. "C'est une catastrophe pour le joueur. Pour les Bleus, je ne suis pas certain. On n'a pas de pénurie d'attaquants. La France a encore toutes ses chances."Pascal Dupraz estime que le forfait de Benzema n'est pas insurmontable pour les Bleus au Mondial au Qatar. #RMCLive 🗣💬 "C'est une catastrophe pour le joueur. Pour les Bleus, je ne suis pas certain. On n'a pas de pénurie d'attaquants. La France a encore toutes ses chances."Pascal Dupraz estime que le forfait de Benzema n'est pas insurmontable pour les Bleus au Mondial au Qatar. #RMCLive https://t.co/baX8HCQ9ZO

It now remains to be seen if the Blues will prove Dupraz right by winning the tournament with the Real Madrid superstar. Apart from Australia, they will also face Denmark and Tunisia in the group stage of the World Cup.

Who could replace Benzema in France's FIFA World Cup squad?

Deschamps now has a decision to make, with someone having to take Benzema's place in the squad. According to reports, there are three favorites to replace the striker on his World Cup roster.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is among the candidates to receive a late call-up to Deschamps' team. AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby are also possible options.

It now remains to be seen who the 54-year-old will choose to take Benzema's place in the team. Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud is likely to start alongside Kylian Mbappe in the Blues' FIFA World Cup opener against Australia.

Poll : 0 votes