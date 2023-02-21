“We shouldn’t laugh” – Gary Neville reveals what Ten Hag told him about Manchester United star struggling to hit form

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has admitted he is a fan of Dutch forward Wout Weghorst and can see why he starts every game for the Red Devils despite his lack of goals.

Manchester United have enjoyed a successful 2022–23 season so far. Under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have looked rejuvenated and are currently third in the Premier League with 49 points.

They are only five points behind leaders Arsenal, despite having played an extra game and many believe United are part of the title race now.

One reason why they have been so impressive is the acquisition of Wout Weghorst from Besiktas in January. The 30-year-old was signed on loan until the end of the season for a fee of €3 million.

He has started every game for Manchester United since. His only goal in 10 appearances for the club came against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. However, Gary Neville believes the 6'6 target man brings more than goals to the team.

B/R Football @brfootball Wout Weghorst scores his first Manchester United goal Wout Weghorst scores his first Manchester United goal 🇳🇱 https://t.co/Fzq9I0Op4F

While speaking on his podcast, he said:

“I love Wout Wehghorst. We shouldn’t laugh, but there are times today… You have to admire Erik ten Hag picking him for every single match.”

He continued:

“I asked Ten Hag about that before the game. He feels he brings something to the team, and I can see why. Man United last season, there was this debate about whether or not they could press with Cristiano Ronaldo. They couldn’t close down from the front. They couldn’t press. You have to be able to press in the modern game.”

He added:

“What Weghorst does, he’s very good in transition. He’s very good at defending set pieces. He’s very good when they’re in shape and he’s watching space. He’s doing a vital job for a team that has got a lot of attacking talent. That’s why he’s playing every week.”

Richard Keys believes Manchester United are 'playing with 10 men' with Wout Weghorst

beIN Sports pundit Richard Keys criticized Red Devils forward Wout Weghorst for failing to convert multiple chances during United's 3-0 victory against Leicester on Sunday (February 19).

Despite Erik ten Hag praising the Dutch international, Keys has not been impressed with Weghorst's contributions, claiming that United play with 10 men when he starts.

Keys said of Weghorst on beIN Sports:

"You’re playing with ten men most weeks if he’s in. I mean, he doesn’t do enough to justify a starting place does he? Come on, let’s be honest!"

