"We have to show belief again" - Manchester United star opens up on Erik ten Hag's appointment  

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has given his verdict on the club's appointment of Erik ten Hag, with the Dutch coach set to take over this summer.

It was a long-winded process to find Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent replacement, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick filling in temporarily.

For a long time, it seemed like Mauricio Pochettino was the manager that United were poised to pursue. However, Ten Hag soon became the favorite and was confirmed as the new Manchester United boss for next season in April.

Sancho's debut season at Manchester United hasn't gone to plan, with the club struggling and his own performances also being somewhat of a disappointment.

The Red Devils have encountered a woeful campaign and will finish the season trophyless and outside the top four.

But Sancho is looking ahead to the future and is excited at the prospect of playing under a new manager.

He told Premier League Productions (via Mirror):

"To start again fresh, with a new manager coming in, we’re looking forward to seeing what his ideas and plans for the team are. You only have to think positively. My career is only getting started and, hopefully, it will take off soon. This has been a difficult season, especially being a Manchester United player, with what the club has achieved over the years."

Sancho urged his teammates to show belief as they head into next season with a new manager and likely a new squad:

"United is known for winning trophies and being up there with the best. This season has been a difficult one for all of us, but I think we still have to show belief again."

Will Jadon Sancho flourish under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

Sancho may return to his Dortmund best under Ten Hag

Jadon Sancho's £76.5 million move from Borussia Dortmund was heralded by Red Devils fans.

He wowed fans during his time at Dortmund both in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League. He left Dortmund with a remarkable record of 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances.

But Sancho has failed to maintain the huge standards he set during his time at Dortmund, managing just five goals and three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

That's not solely down to himself as Manchester United have been a disappointment throughout the season and are in stark need of revitalization.

Erik ten Hag may be the man to do that given his work with Ajax players over the years.

The 52-year-old has overseen the development of the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

It bodes well for Sancho, who will get the chance to be coached by one of Europe's most admired managers.

