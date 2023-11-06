"We showed a lot of character" - Andre Onana on Manchester United's stoppage-time win over Fulham

Andre Onana expressed his elation following Manchester United's hard-earned victory against Fulham last week. The shot-stopper from Cameroon celebrated his fifth shutout for United at Craven Cottage, as he fended off the hosts for 90 minutes without conceding a goal.

The highlight of the match, however, came when Bruno Fernandes clinched a last-gasp winner, providing a beacon of hope for the struggling Red Devils.

Prior to this match, Manchester United were reeling from back-to-back losses on their home turf to City and Newcastle. Such results intensified the scrutiny around Andre Onana, who has conceded 16 goals in 11 Premier League games this season. It also sparked debates around Erik ten Hag and his compatibility with the manager's seat at Old Trafford.

However, Fernandes' climactic goal has helped to reduce those concerns in the meantime. After the game, Andre Onana shared his view with the press (via Manchester Evening News):

"You have to fight for every game. Sometimes we make mistakes; this is part of life, but this club, we will always fight and try our best to go for everything. I hope we are going to win a lot of titles, even if you have to play against other big clubs. We showed a lot of character and I am happy for the willingness. We are together. The celebrations say everything."

Manchester United currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League following their win. It's notably a far cry from the third place they finished with last season.

Manchester United set their sights on World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez amid Casemiro's injury woes

Reports from The Sun suggest that Manchester United have set their sights on Guido Rodriguez as a potential reinforcement for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. This comes in the wake of Casemiro's injury setback, which is likely to sideline him until 2024.

The formidable Brazilian destroyer has been instrumental for the club since he joined from Real Madrid the previous year. However, his recent hamstring injury was sustained during his international commitments with Brazil. Following this, Manchester United announced that the Brazilian would be out of action for an extended period.

Amid these developments, The Sun has claimed that Erik ten Hag has set his sights on a robust holding midfielder in Guido Rodriguez. The 29-year-old notably took part in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar last year and has been plying his trade at Real Betis in Spain since 2019.

With his contract set to expire the following summer, Rodriguez is eligible to discuss his future prospects from January onwards. However, the Red Devils are reportedly eager to secure his services in the upcoming winter transfer window and are deploying financial resources to ensure that the deal materializes.