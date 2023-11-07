"We have shown what we can do" - Copenhagen star sends huge favorites warning to Manchester United ahead of UCL clash

Manchester United will be back in Champions League action this week as they take on Copenhagen in another must-win fixture away from home tomorrow (November 8). Ahead of the encounter, the opposition team's defender Kevin Diks has warned the Red Devils that his side are favorites heading into the game.

Recall that Manchester United came out on top with a 1-0 win when they faced Copenhagen in their first group-stage face-off last month. However, their victory was far from convincing as they failed to dominate the game and needed a late goal from Harry Maguire to claim the three points.

Given how their last meeting played out, the Danish club have valid reasons to believe they can beat the Red Devils in tomorrow's clash. Diks is taking no prisoners and has fired a stern warning to the Premier League side ahead of their visit to the Parken Stadium. The full-back told Bold.dk:

“I would say we are (favorites). We are in the Park and we have the fans behind us. We have had magical evenings in the Park and this will help us."

He added:

"I am not saying that we are always favorites against them. But we have shown what we can do against them. We are in a good position, so with our game plan we can make it difficult for all opponents in the Park. We will see. But of course I see us as favourites."

Diks concluded:

“It’s the little things that decide the matches in the Champions League. You see that many raise their level in the big matches, and if you don’t take the last sprint, you don’t win those matches.”

Who will be Manchester United's savior against Copenhagen?

The last time the two sides met, Manchester United relied on the brilliance of Harry Maguire and Andre Onana to pull them through. The centre-back scored the late decisive goal while the goalkeeper ensured that the result stood with a brilliant penalty save at the death.

Once again, the Red Devils will be hoping to see both men step up as they look to secure three more points tomorrow. One other player who could come through for Erik ten Hag's men is summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

The striker has been United's standout performer in the Champions League so far this season. Hojlund has three goals to his name in as many games and will be hoping to continue to deliver in the competition. It remains to be seen how things will pan out tomorrow.