"We smelt blood today and went for the kill" - Bukayo Saka reacts after Arsenal's 6-0 win over West Ham

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka reckons he and his team could have scored more in their landslide 6-0 Premier League win at West Ham United on Sunday (February 11).

William Saliba opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 32nd minute, and there would be no looking back from there. Saka doubled their lead from the spot four minutes before half-time.

With Gabriel Magalhaes and Leandro Trossard also scoring before the break, the game was over as a contest. Saka completed his brace midway through the second period, and Declan Rice also got on the scoresheet as the Gunners returned to within two points off leaders Liverpool (54) after 24 games.

The 22-year-old told Sky Sports (via BBC) about the team's mentality:

"We were 4-0 up in the first half, and we could have scored more. We smelt blood today and went for the kill."

About scoring his 50th goal for the Gunners, the Englishman added:

"I am really happy to achieve that. I missed some chances that I could have scored, but it is a great achievement, and I am proud of that."

Saka has 51 goals and 53 assists in 210 games across competitions for the Gunners. That includes an impressive 13 goals and as many assists in 31 games across competitions this term.

Arsenal boss hails Bukayo Saka's consistency

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta waxed lyrical about Bukayo Saka after the youngster's splending outing on the road at West Ham.

The Gunners scored six times without reply away from home, with Saka scoring twice, as they remain in the Premier League title race with 14 games to go. Praising the Englishman for his 'remarkable' consistency, Arteta told Sky Sports (via BBC):

"When you talk about consistency at his (Bukayo Saka's) age - what he has done in the last two or three seasons in remarkable. His attitude, his quality, what he delivers every week, it's really difficult to find. That's why he is so important to us."

About his team's win, the Spaniard added:

"I'm extremely happy. The way we performed, the way we played, such a big score in a really difficult place. It tells you a lot about how well the boys played today."

Arsenal are next away at Burnley on Saturday (February 17) in the league.