“We snuck him on the squad list” - Jurgen Klopp reveals he played Liverpool star against medical advice

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he played Diogo Jota against Burnley last night (December 26) despite contrary advice from his medical staff. The German manager revealed that the Portuguese forward was supposed to have more training sessions before featuring on the pitch for the Reds.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 win over Burnley, Klopp told reporters (as quoted by This is Anfield):

“We snuck him somehow on the squad list. He trained only twice and the medical department wanted to give him extra training still. I said, ‘He can have that in Burnley.'"

He added:

“So he had that tonight and now he can train tomorrow properly, then he will be ready for Newcastle which is really helpful.”

Jota was sidelined for almost a month after picking up a muscle injury in late November. The Portugal international missed eight games in the process for the Merseysiders.

His coming off the bench against Burnley was certainly a surprise as Klopp offered no intimation in his pre-match press conference as to a potential return for Jota.

The forward's substitution paid off as he scored Liverpool's second goal of the match, an excellent left-footed finish assisted by Luis Diaz. Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for the Reds inside the first six minutes.

Jota has been in great goalscoring form for the Merseyside outfit this season. He has netted nine times in 18 appearances across competitions for Liverpool this term.

“It was a crazy 24 hours" - Liverpool star Jota admits he 'was not expecting' to play against Burnley

Jota himself admitted he was surprised when Klopp called him up for the squad to face Burnley. The Portuguese winger revealed that he was already back home in Merseyside when he heard the news that he had to travel to Turf Moor.

Speaking after the win, Jota said (via the aforementioned outlet's report):

“It was a crazy 24 hours. I was not expecting to be in the squad list, to be honest. I was already home when I found out I needed to travel back again to join the team, but from that moment on, I just felt I needed to do this."

He added:

“I had some special people there in the crowd today, my family, they came over for Christmas. It was great to get the win, score, be back on the pitch and get these three points. I think it was the best Christmas gift for everyone here!”

Liverpool have now moved to the top of the league table after their win over the Clarets. Klopp's side have been in excellent form this season, winning 12 games from 19.

Liverpool are two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who seem to be their biggest rivals in the title race so far this season. However, the Gunners do have a game in hand before they face West Ham United on Thursday, 28 December.