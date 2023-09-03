"We speak between each other" - Liverpool player reveals Mohamed Salah's decision amid interest from Al Ittihad

Dominik Szoboszlai has reaffirmed to Liverpool fans that Mohamed Salah is not leaving for Al Ittihad. He claims that the Egyptian has made his decision to stay and will not entertain the offer from the Saudi Arabian club.

Al Ittihad have been pushing to sign Salah this month but have made just one offer so far. They had the bid rejected immediately by Liverpool on deadline day and it was reported to have been worth over £100 million.

Speaking to the media after the win over Aston Villa, Szoboszlai stated that he has been speaking to Salah. The 22-year-old claimed that the Liverpool star has no plans to leave:

"We speak between each other. He wants to stay here, he wants to be here, he wants to stay with us. At the end, he stayed and that's great news. He's top player."

Salah and Szoboszlai were on the scoresheet on Sunday as their team defeated Aston Villa 3-0.

Dominik Szoboszlai delighted with his first Liverpool goal

Dominik Szoboszlai spoke to Liverpool's official website after his goal against Aston Villa. The new signing opened the scoring against Unai Emery's side in the third minute before an own goal from Matty Cash doubled the lead (22').

Mohamed Salah sealed the win with a second-half goal in the 55th minute. Speaking to the club's official website, the new Reds midfielder expressed his joy at scoring his maiden goal for the Reds and playing a part in his team's win:

"Really happy to hold the three points at home. Well played, good reactions. I think everybody showed himself again and as a team, we did very good. I'm really happy to score my first goal at Anfield. I think I couldn't even wish [for] better.

"To be honest, I said it before, we practised sometimes in the training and I think two weeks ago I had two situations after each other [and] I shoot the ball 50 metres over the goal. Today, I was concentrating even more to hit the ball good and to hit the goal. It worked."

When quizzed about the Anfield crowd, he added:

"We are doing everything for them and also for us. But all the time we want the full stadium and if they come, then we want to show them it's the reason why they come."

Liverpool players are now split for the international break and will be back next week. They face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first game back after the break, on September 16, at the Molineux Stadium.