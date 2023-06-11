“We stan her” - Fans react as trans rapper Villana Marie shows support to Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr amid racism row

Trans rapper Villana Marie showed support towards Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. Marie lifted up Vinicius' kit for the upcoming 2023-24 La Liga season. Fans on Twitter are reacting after the gesture.

Since his arrival in Spain, Vinicius has established himself as one of the top players in the country and in the league. With that has come the wrath of the fans.

The Brazilian has often been racially abused by the fans. The situation reached extreme when Vinicius was continually heckled by fans with slurs during a La Liga showdown between Los Blancos and Valencia at the Mestalla.

He has received support from fans and other players across the globe. Marie has also supported the attacker. One fan reacted, writing on Twitter:

"We Stan her and Anitta."

Vinicius Junior was once again an important player for Real Madrid during the 2022-23 season. He scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 55 matches across competitions.

Off-field issues, though, have taken over at times. Here are some of the best reactions after he received Marie's support:

edwin @edwinnutepe @theMadridZone winning on and off the pitch @theMadridZone winning on and off the pitch

🍋 @VloidsRM @theMadridZone where did she get it i’m crying i need it too @theMadridZone where did she get it i’m crying i need it too

Vinicius Junior penned an emotional message upon Karim Benzema's Real Madrid exit

Karim Benzema recently brought an end to his illustrious spell as a Real Madrid player. The Frenchman joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in a shock transfer and will earn approximately £643m in three years.

Benzema, along with Vinicius, was a crucial partner in Los Blancos' attack in recent seasons. As the legendary number nine left the club, Vinicius wrote on his social media:

"Benzvini, Vinzema... Whatever. The result has always been the same: goals, laughter, titles and, above all, learning. When the boy from São Gonçalo, too shy, arrived in Madrid in 2018, you were the first to receive me. I will never forget. I grew up with you. We won Spain, Europe and the world together. And I was able to applaud his ballon d'or with great pride."

He further added:

"We finished this “duo of darkness” in real life today, but I will always have our videos as inspiration and memories of an unforgettable time. Karim, we will miss you very much. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, LEGEND!"

Upon Benzema's departure, Los Blancos are expected to scout the market for a new striker who can partner with Vinicius and Rodrygo in attack. Harry Kane is reportedly leading the club's shortlist of players.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes