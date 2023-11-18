“We have to stand up and respect what they are” - Lionel Messi makes honest admission about facing Brazil in FIFA World Cup qualifiers next

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has shared his thoughts on their next match against rivals Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The world champions faced defeat for the first time in a year, and there were fears of the side falling apart against Uruguay in their last game.

Lionel Messi could not do much to help his side as they were defeated 2-0 by La Celeste at La Bombonera in their last CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier. Marcelo Bielsa's side scored from a fast break in the dying moments after the Inter Miami ace lost possession.

Argentina have a tough game next as they travel to face Brazil on November 21 for the first time since 2021. Lionel Messi and Co. will come up against Selecao, who are more wounded than they are, having failed to win any of their last three games.

Speaking to Diario Ole ahead of the match, Messi revealed that his team have put the match against Uruguay behind them. He also disclosed that his side remain wary of their upcoming rivals despite their recent defeats to Uruguay and Colombia.

"Simply continue growing, continue improving. Improve what we did not do well and return to victory again. And the dynamics of our game, which is the most important thing "

"Now we are going to a difficult field, with what it means to play against Brazil, in the Maracaná. With a team that has not been feeling well lately, that lost with Uruguay and who lost to Colombia again as a visitor. People in Brazil are very demanding with the National Team, so it will be a nice test for us."

The Argentina captain revealed that he expects it to be a tough affair between rivals and believes that they will face a significant task against the Selecao.

"It is a motivation because it is Brazil and matches with Brazil are always special. But we do not think about that, nor about the records, nor about things that we can achieve."

"The matches with Brazil are classics. They are separate matches, with a lot of history, especially because of how the history of recent times has come. We have to stand up and respect what they are, because they are Brazil."

Lionel Messi captained Argentina to win his first international trophy against Brazil in the Copa America final at the Maracana in 2021. He recognises the significance of the clash and will lead La Albiceleste out against their long-time rivals on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi set for important Brazil clash

Brazil manager Fernando Diniz is under pressure, having seen his side win none of their last three matches in the qualifiers. The Fluminense manager will be without Neymar, Vinicius Jr, and Gabriel Jesus for the clash.

Lionel Messi will hope to be at his best for his country when they take on Brazil in the encounter. The Inter Miami ace is confident in his side's ability to bounce back from their defeat to Uruguay last time out.

Argentina have lost only once in six years in FIFA World Cup qualifiers and will be keen to avoid a second defeat in a week. Brazil, on the other hand, will be keen to avoid a third successive defeat and will fight tooth and nail to emerge with the win at home.