"We have to start putting him in that conversation" – Ex-Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge on why Mohamed Salah should be 'considered' for Ballon d'Or

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has claimed that Mohamed Salah should be placed high on the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings after the Reds' recent 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Ad

Earlier this Sunday (February 23), Salah scored a goal and provided an assist to help his side beat City 2-0 at Etihad Stadium. The Egyptian now has 30 goals and 21 assists in 38 total club appearances this campaign.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After the league clash, Sturridge said on Sky Sports (h/t Tribal Football):

"What Mohamed Salah is doing for Liverpool season in and season out is ridiculous, it's mind-blowing. When he came to the club, I don't think anyone thought that he would even be close to a guy that would score 25 goals a season or 20 goals a season. The consistency he has shown is incredible."

Ad

Sturridge, who played alongside Salah 30 times at Liverpool, continued:

"If we are not linking him to the Ballon d'Or, then it is getting out of hand. We have to start putting him in that conversation. He has not even been in the top three vote yet."

Salah, whose Reds deal will expire this June, was not nominated for the Ballon d'Or award last year. The winger finished sixth in the Ballon d'Or list in 2018, fifth in 2019, seventh in 2021, fifth in 2022, and in 11th place in 2023.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel Sturridge hails Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Opining on Arne Slot's maiden season at Liverpool, Daniel Sturridge said:

"What stands out to me about Arne Slot is that he is very measured. He doesn't get too high or too low and I have been told by the players that he is very honest. As a player, you respect someone who says it like it is."

Ad

The former Chelsea and Manchester City attacker concluded:

"He is very clear. He doesn't seem like he tries to play any games with the press or anything like that. He is just being honest and it shows with his players in how they want to work for him every single week."

Since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the dugout, Slot has relished a sensational start to life at the Reds. He has guided the Merseyside outfit to 31 wins and just four defeats in 42 games across all competitions this season.

Right now, Liverpool are 11 points ahead of second-place Arsenal in the Premier League table. They are on 64 points from 27 league games with a goal difference of +38, while the Gunners are on 53 points from 26 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback