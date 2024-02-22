"We start with a win" - Lionel Messi reacts on social media as Inter Miami defeat Real Salt Lake 2-0 in MLS season opener

Lionel Messi-captained Inter Miami began their 2024 MLS season with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake. Messi turned provider for the first goal, whereas debutant Luis Suarez assisted the second for Inter Miami's winning start to the season.

The Argentina captain took to Instagram to celebrate the win, posting:

"We start with a win."

Robert Taylor broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with Diego Gomez doubling the Herons' lead in the 83rd minute.

Messi finished his debut season in the US last year with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games for Inter Miami across competitions. He also helped the club win their first-ever silverware - the Leagues Cup.

Messi joined the MLS side back in the summer of 2023 after running down his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He had a fantastic 2023, where he won the Ligue 1 with PSG.

Messi also won the 2023 Ballon d'Or and the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year award. Messi also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he starred with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Fans irked by Messi's decision to chip the ball over injured player

Messi's team's 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake included a controversial footballing moment for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. During the game, Messi picked up a ball just outside the Salt Lake penalty box and began dribbling with it.

On his way, he came into the path of an opponent player lying injured on the pitch. Messi opted to dribble past him by lobbing the ball over the player and then took a shot, which was blocked by another opponent.

Many fans were not impressed with the choice of action taken by Messi and some felt he could have stopped the game in the spirit of fair play.

