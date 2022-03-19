"We are starting to see characters" - Ian Wright names 5 Arsenal players who are 'leaders'

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is of the view that there are a number of leaders emerging in the Gunners dressing room.

Mikel Arteta's side earned a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon. Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game as the north London giants strengthened their place in the fourth position in the Premier League table.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT)



#AVLARS A 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 three points in the hunt for top four!🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT) A 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 three points in the hunt for top four! 🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT)#AVLARS https://t.co/3JV1BB3wX6

Arsenal now enjoy a four-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United, who have 50 points from 29 matches. It is worth noting that the Gunners also have a game in hand as they push for a top-four finish this season.

With Arteta's side in pole position to secure Champions League football, Wright has expressed his delight at the character shown by the team. The Arsenal great believes the likes of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey are stepping up as leaders for the side despite their tender ages. He told DAZN [via The Mirror]:

"A lot of pundits have been very joyous in talking about Arsenal and how weak they are, [having] no leaders. Look at them now, this Arsenal team are a young side, we're starting to see characters grow in the side. We're starting to see people like Ben White, Gabriel [Magalhaes], Kieran Tierney, Odegaard, Thomas Partey. We're talking about five, six, seven, eight players are getting an eight out of 10 every week. That's what you have to do."

The 1-0 win against Aston Villa saw the Gunners bounce back from their league defeat to Liverpool this week. Having returned to winning ways, Arteta and Co will look to build momentum when they face Crystal Palace following the international break.

Can Arsenal finish in the top four of the Premier League this season?

The Gunners have not finished in the top four of the Premier League since the 2015-16 season. Mikel Arteta's side, though, are pushing to secure Champions League football for next season.

They currently have 54 points from 28 matches in the Premier League so far. With just 10 more games remaining in the campaign, the north London giants will be determined to retain their place in the top four.

They can extend their gap with fifth-placed Manchester United to eight points if they win their game in hand. It remains to be seen if Arteta can help the team finish in the top four of the Premier League for the first time since Arsene Wenger's exit.

