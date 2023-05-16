"We are still family" - Shakira's mother makes surprising Gerard Pique admission as Barcelona legend visit hospital to see singer's father

Shakira's mother Nidia Ripoll Torrado has claimed that Gerard Pique is still family after the Barcelona icon visited the pop star's father in hospital.

The Colombian singer and Pique announced their separation in June 2022 ending their 11-year relationship. The aftermath of their split has been volatile with the two at loggerheads over the circumstances of the breakup.

Shakira left Barcelona and headed to Miami earlier this year but has been dealing with her father who has been in hospital. William Mebarak Chadid fell in 2022 and is receiving treatment in America for head trauma.

Essentially Sports cite reports claiming that Pique visited Chadid in hospital which surprised many given the tense situation between the Spaniard and Shakira. Her mother Torrado has admitted that she still views the Barcelona legend as family despite their breakup. She confirmed his visit to the hospital, telling the Colombian magazine Semana:

"Sure, he came. We are still family. I think I have a good relationship with him, I must have it, because we haven’t fought."

Shakira and Gerard Pique share two children, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. The couple first met during the 2010 FIFA World Cup when the singer recorded the competition's anthem 'Waka Waka (This time for Africa)'.

The Barca legend has since moved on to his new partner Clara Chia Marti, 24, with the couple residing in Cataluyna. Meanwhile, the Colombian pop star now lives in Miami.

Shakira releases new song in dedication to her and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's children

The Colombian released a touching song about her children.

Shakira has released a new song titled 'Acrostic' that is in dedication to Milan and Sasha. It was released just in time for International Mother's Day and is an open letter to the two children.

The Colombian expresses her deep love for her kids and is about how a mother can use the love of her children to numb pain she is enduring. The song's release came just after she was honored as Woman of the Year at the Billboard Latin Women in Music gala.

She made her first public appearance during the gala since moving to Miami after leaving Barcelona. She thanked her mother, friends, and family during her acceptance speech.

It is the second song she has released this year after her diss track with Argentine DJ Bizzarap. The song 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' broke Latin streaming records and sent fans into a frenzy due to digs made at Gerard Pique and Clara Chia.

